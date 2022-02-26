Anonymous declares “cyber war” on Putin and warns him of “unprecedented” attacks

The Anonymous collective has declared “cyberwar” on the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on Saturday before the invasion of Ukraine, and has warned him that his government web infrastructure will face “unprecedented” attacks.

In a video broadcast on YouTube, in which Anonymous has censored the “aggressive regime” in Russia, a representative of the group has indicated that, in recent days, many Russian government sites have suffered cyberattacks and has warned Putin that “this is just the beginning”.

“Your secrets will no longer be safe,” he added, before highlighting the possibility that “key components of the Russian government infrastructure” could be hacked.

The representative of Anonymous has indicated that the invasion of Ukraine has shown that the “Russian regime” has no “respect” for Human Rights or for the self-determination of its neighboring countries, while at the same time lamenting the damage to civilian infrastructure and the civilians that have been “killed”.

In this sense, Anonymous has predicted that the military offensive in Ukraine “will create more problems” for Russia “on its geopolitical front” because “more countries will see it as a threat and an enemy, more its neighboring countries that have maintained a neutral attitude until now”.

In addition, he mentioned the protests that have been taking place since Thursday in various parts of the Eurasian country in rejection of the invasion of Ukraine and has warned that the “tyrannical response” to the demonstrations “will only further spread the discontent” of the Russians, those that sanctions will “harm most”.