Anonymous Declares Cyber ​​War on Russia: Starts Cyber ​​War

The famous group of cyber activists, Anonymous, joins the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine and officially declared the cyber war against the government of Vladimir Putin.

The announcement was made known through their social networks: “The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government,” they wrote on Twitter.

Anonymous declares cyber war on Russia: Download the official Kremlin site

Shortly after announcing the cyber war against the Russian government, the hacker collective disclosed that they had already taken down the website of RT, a Kremlin-backed pro-Russian television channel.

They have also collapsed official Kremlin websites. The attacks have been of the DDoS type and, until now, the sites remain inaccessible.

After the Anonymous announcement, the possibility is raised that Russia could be the target of systematic hacking attempts in the coming dayswhich has been applauded by thousands of users on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that This is not the first time Anonymous has interfered in international conflicts. Previously, the collective has addressed the Ku Klux Klan and Islamic extremists. They were also in charge of expose the relationship of well-known personalities with Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking network.

Is Russia carrying out cyber attacks?

Before the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, The country’s government and banks were hit with a heavy cyberattack believed to have been carried out by Russia.

In addition, The United States expects to receive a cyber attack by Russia in the coming days: “If Russia cyberattacks, we will punish with new measures and responses”, Biden reported through a press conference at the White House.