After Anonymous declared a cyber war against Russia for its attacks on Ukrainian territorya group of hackers decided to hack the Graceful, one of the most luxurious belongings of Vladimir Putin.

It is a yacht that is valued at 100 million dollars, which consists of three floors and was recently subject to adjustments and repairs in a shipyard in Hamburg, Germany.

However, Putin asked for his transfer to Russian territory, fearing that he would be seized due to his actions against Ukraine, still, he was not saved from Anoleaks, a collective affiliated with Anonymous that revealed to journalist Ryan Gallagher that they managed to manipulate the Automatic Identification System (SAI)which allows you to track the location of ships around the world.

“They changed the yacht’s destination to ‘hell’ and also changed its callsign to ‘FCKPTN’. They said that they wanted to put the yacht in the reach of the sanctions packages, as well as put a small smile on some faces for a short period in these dark times.

The New Day (Puerto Rico) / GDA