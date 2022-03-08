Anonymous has entered Russian webcams. On over 400 anti-war message rooms: “Putin is killing children”

Anonymous’s latest action is one of the most spectacular ever set up by the hacker group. Two members of the collective, who introduce themselves as @thewarriorpoetz and @depaixporteur, have joined a webcam network that has more than 400 active devices throughout Russia. As you can see in the behindenemylines.live portal you can see images coming from shops, schools, offices, and public places. On all images broadcast in live information about the war in Ukraine is published. The goal, once again, is to disseminate information on what is happening, as written in the statement accompanying the action: “Almost 150 million Russians they do not know the truth about the causes of the war in Ukraine. They are fed on the lies of the Kremlin propaganda. There is no free media in Russia and the internet is censored. We hope to be able to wake up some civilians and urge them to react ».

Initially, this action also included webcams that pointed directly into the homes of some Russian citizens. The developers of the project, after putting them online, however, decided to remove them: «After some considerations, we decided to remove the domestic cameras out of respect for the privacy of Russian civilians. We hope you can understand ». Messages about the war in Ukraine are projected above the images: «Putin is killing children. At least 352 Ukrainian civilians died”. Both Twitter accounts that have claimed the action present themselves as Anonymous members, the organization in fact does not have a clear hierarchical structure: it welcomes all those who identify with its values ​​and its struggles.

Over 5 million text messages sent to Russian numbers

Among the many campaigns launched by Anonymous in recent days there is also the one to send sms to Russian numbers with which to tell what is happening in Ukraine. The hackers had created a portal where Russian utilities were collected. The portal, as we have verified, is called 1920.in but it is often in down for too many accesses. In the last few hours Anonymous has revealed that thanks to this campaign they have been sent 5 million text messages.

Read also: