Anonymous interrupts Russian state programming and sends an anti-war message

This Sunday, international cyberactivist group Anonymous disrupted Russian state television programming with images of the invasion of Ukraine and an anti-war message, asking people to oppose the Russian military operation.

Through their social networks, the collective reported hacking Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi, which are like Netflix, as well as live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One and Moscow 24 to transmit images of war from Ukraine. Anonymous also announced the hacking of Russia Today (RT) in France.

In accordance with ukrinform, An anti-war message was also broadcast, urging Russians to “oppose the Russian genocide in Ukraine.” “We are ordinary citizens of Russia. We oppose the war on the territory of Ukraine. Russia and the Russians against the war! This war was waged by the criminal and authoritarian Putin regime on behalf of ordinary Russian citizens. Russians, oppose the genocide in Ukraine”points to the text according to the medium.

Anonymous declares cyber war on Russia

On February 24, when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began, the group officially declared cyber war against the government of Vladimir Putin. “The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government”shared the collective on Twitter.

According ukrinform, the group has hacked more than 2,500 websites of state structures, media, among others, both in Russia and in Belarus.

This is not the first time that the group of computer hackers has interfered in international conflicts. The collective has previously targeted the Ku Klux Klan and Islamic extremists. In 2020, the group was responsible for exposing the relationship of well-known personalities with Jeffrey Epstein’s child trafficking network.

The list with hundreds of names was uploaded through a file on their social networks under the name of ‘The Little Black Book of Jeffrey Epstein’in which people who attended parties hosted by Epstein or became involved with him in business or in other ways were exposed.