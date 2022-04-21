Anonymous Nintendo Employee Claims His Right To Union Has Been Violated

Today an interesting piece of news has been shared that is directly related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about statements coming from an anonymous employee of the company.

Specifically, it is information from an official complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board. In it, the employee claims that Nintendo has violated his right to unionize.

The complaint has been filed against Nintendo of America and global recruitment firm Aston Carter. He mentions that they engaged in “concerted activities” and carried out “coercive actions” against him, thus preventing him from organizing as planned.

The complaint is included in the category of surveillance, threats, reprisals and dismissals or refusal to contract for this issue, although it is not specified if all of them were committed. In addition, after the spread of this news, the twitter user the_boyks has supported the complaint stating the following:

Working for Nintendo (contract of more than 3 years) was one of the most stressful and horrible experiences of my life. Coworkers were great, but I was constantly under pressure to get fired for little things like going to the bathroom or being stuck in traffic two minutes too late. Additionally, they have a horrible practice of offering full-time employee “incentives” to contracts they rarely hire just to continue to exploit them and keep them quiet. I spoke up to try and make things better for co-workers. Main reason I got fired, by the way.

We will have to be attentive to see what happens finally. What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

