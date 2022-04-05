NewsWorld

Anonymous Reveals Names of Russian Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine

The hacker group anonymous announced through his Twitter account that he leaked personal information from 120,000 soldiers russian wrestling Ukraine. The announcement was made on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The published material reveals dates of birth, passport numbers, names and addresses. The hacker collective declared “cyber war” on Russia shortly after the military offensive began on Ukrainian territory.

In addition, the message pointed out that “all soldiers involved in the invasion of Ukraine should be brought before a war crimes tribunal“.

another leak

In another publication made on Saturday, April 2, Anonymous announced the publication of “major leaks against Russia, including approximately 200,000 hacked emails from the Russian law firm Capital Legal Services, which was hacked by Anonymous.”

