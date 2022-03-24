Anonymous says it hacked the Central Bank of Russia – Europe – International

In recent days, Anonymous, an international movement of cyber activists, had commented on Twitter that it was joining the war between Russia and Ukraine. A few hours ago, the international group claimed to have hacked the Central Bank of Russia and added that it will reveal secret information in the next 48 hours.

Details of their hack were revealed in a Twitter post by accounts sympathetic to Anonymous.

“JUST IN: The #Anonymous collective has hacked the Central Bank of Russia. More than 35,000 files will be published within 48 hours with secret agreements. #OpRussia,” they wrote on Twitter.

What’s more, the collective showed its position in favor of Ukraine, for which its objective is to “punish” Russia for the invasion.

The Central Bank of Russia is responsible for protecting and guaranteeing the security of the ruble, the country’s currency, so an attack on this entity is of great importance.

This message has been shared in all Anonymous sympathizer accounts and some of them have uploaded photos of some private Russian documents. At the moment, it is not known how the collective would release this information.

So far, Russia has not commented on the matter confirming the attack.. It should be remembered that since the invasion began, Russia has been under virtual attack on its government websites and in pro-Kremlin media.

Anonymous is not the only group responsible for these attacks, the IT Army of Ukraine is also collaborating in these.

However, Russia has not stood idly by and recently threatened to hack companies that provide essential services to the United States. and also to several American companies.

For now, the Biden administration is uncertain how this attack would come about.

