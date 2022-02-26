Anonymus claims responsibility for cyber attacks against Russia

The group of hackers anonymous announced this Thursday, through his Twitter account, that they are involved in the cyberattacks against the russian government.

“anonymous is currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation. Our operations are aimed at russian government. It is inevitable that the private sector will also be affected. Although this story cannot claim to speak for the entire collective anonymouswe can in fact report the truths of the collective actions of anonymous against the Russian Federation. We want the Russian people to understand that we know it is difficult for them to speak out against their dictator for fear of reprisals,” they wrote.

The ‘hackers’ made a call for peace and clarified that the cyberattack is aimed “at the actions of the russian government and Putin”.

“We as a collective just want peace in the world. We want a future for all humanity. So while people all over the world are tearing up their internet providers, please understand that you are totally targeting the actions of the russian government and Putin,” they added.

They asked the Russian people to unite to face “their dictator.”

“Put yourself in the shoes of the Ukrainians who are being bombed right now. Together we can change the world, we can cope with anything. It is time for the Russian people to come together and say ‘NO’ to the war of Vladimir Putin. We are anonymous. We are legion. Wait for us,” they concluded.

#Anonymous is currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation. Our operations are targeting the Russian government. There is an inevitability that the private sector will most likely be affected too. While this account cannot claim to speak for the whole (con) — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 24, 2022

cyber attacks to Russia

Major Russian websites suffered denial-of-service attacks on Thursday, confirmed Doug Madory, director of internet analytics at Kentik Inc., a US network management firm.

He added that they are possibly in retaliation for similar DDoS attacks on Ukrainian websites.

As a result, the Russian Army (mil.ru) and Kremlin (kremlin.ru) sites, hosted on Russia’s state internet network, were either inaccessible or slow to load. Madory detailed that an entire block of internet domains hosting kremlin.ru sites was under attack.

The cyber attacks they have been a key weapon of Russian aggression in Ukraine since before 2014, when the Kremlin annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and hackers tried to thwart elections. They were also used against Estonia in 2007 and Georgia in 2008. Their intent may be to panic, confuse and distract.