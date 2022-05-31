ANote Music in the running for aid of 800,000 euros

“Following ANote Music’s participation in our Fit 4 Start start-up acceleration program in 2019, it is a pleasure to see the company once again benefit from Luxembourg’s support for R&D and innovation. Through the ‘Young Innovative Enterprise’ instrument, which aims to facilitate efficient scaling up of promising young companies,” said Head of Startup Acceleration at Luxinnovation, Stefan Berend.

The grant, which could reach up to 800,000 euros, is subject to the ability of the start-up, which specializes in the management of music rights, to achieve the objectives it has set with Luxinnovation, including an upcoming capital raise. . So far, the start-up created in January 2018 by Marzio F. Schena, Matteo Cernushi and Grégoire Mathonet has raised 1.5 million euros.

Not only did she register the reinforcements as advisers of Matthew Knowles (founder of Music World Entertainment and father of Beyoncé) and Carlo Antonelli, but she saw the value of her music rights catalog reach 6.5 million euros and the number of investors doubled to 20,000 late last year.

“We are delighted that the ministry is providing continued support to ANote as we strive to expand our research capabilities,” said the CEO of ANote Music. “We are very proud to align ourselves with the country’s reputation for growing innovative businesses. The grant is an important step in our fundraising program and will play a vital role in the next phase of the business, where we will move from start-up to scale, supporting our IP development, allowing us to continue our contribution and innovation in the field of music. the royalty industry.”

Avril Lavigne, Avicii, the Beach Boys and Drake are among the artists who have “listed” part of their musical rights on the Luxembourg platform.