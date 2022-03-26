another 1,086 positive Brescians, infections in 160 municipalities

Fourth consecutive day with more than a thousand cases, but no deaths. The pandemic is certainly not defeated, but there are clear signs that the situation is improving, especially as regards hospitalizations and deaths. In fact, at the Civile di Brescia there are only two people in intensive care for covid, while 95 are in normal wards. The newspaper Brescia today it also reports the number of deaths from the beginning of the month: in 2022 they are, at the moment, 20, while last year 2021 in March there were 488.

Covid: the situation in Lombardy

In all of Lombardy there are 8,677 new positives (yesterday they were 9,300, here is the complete report). The number of people admitted to the wards decreased (-9). Compared to 69,352 swabs carried out, the percentage of new positives is 12.5%.

The data:

swabs carried out: 69,352, overall total: 34,555,959

the new positive cases: 8,677

in intensive care: 43 (+2)

inpatients not in intensive care: 956 (-9)

deaths, overall total: 39,162 (+21)

The new cases by province:

Milan: 2,940 of which 1,338 in the city of Milan;

Bergamo: 510;

Brescia: 1,086;

Como: 535;

Cremona: 246;

Lecco: 271;

Praise: 135;

Mantua: 409;

Monza and Brianza: 820;

Pavia: 431;

Sondrio: 121;

Varese: 848.

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area, new positives are recorded in 160 municipalities. These are the most infected in the last 24 hours: