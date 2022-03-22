Another 14 tickets to the 2022 World Cup are defined: the countries that will fight for classification and the 15 that are already in Qatar

15 tickets are defined for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The countdown began for the Qatar World Cup 2022. There are 245 days left for a new edition of the tournament most anticipated by all lovers of the world of football to begin, when the next November 21 start the ball rolling Al Bayt Stadium.

However, the World Cup fever is already being felt because During the last days of March, another 14 available tickets for the World Cup will be defined. and for the April 1 draw only There will be 3 tickets available out of the 32 granted by FIFA for this contest.

Until now, there are 15 countries that have already assured their presence in Qatar, accounting for the automatic qualification of the host country. The draw for next April 1 in Doha will be will take place with 29 confirmed countries, another 4 who will wait for the repechage in June to settle the last 2 passes and a open asterisk on the Ukrainian national football team while the country faces a military invasion by Russia.

• THE 15 CLASSIFIED SELECTIONS

15 selections are already confirmed

qatar (organizing country), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbian, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran and South Korea.

• THE SELECTIONS THAT ARE MISSING TO CLASSIFY BY FEDERATION

ASIA (2 TICKETS AVAILABLE AND 1 REPECHAGE)

South Korea and Iran have already qualified. There are two tickets available and a pass to the playoff against a South American team

In the absence of two dates for the end of the Qualifiers, they are only classified Iran and South Korea. Between March 24 and 29, the another two that will go directly to the World Cup and the fifth team that will face a playoff in June against a South American team.

Asia has two groups with six countries per side: the first two qualify directly and the third from each zone play a match against each other to win the right to international repechage.

At the moment, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Iraq Group A is fighting for third place. In the other side, Saudi Arabia (19 points), Japan (18) and Australia (15) the other two direct passes and the third place will be distributed in these two final dates.

AFRICA (5 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

After winning the African Cup of Nations, Senegal will seek a place in the World Cup against Egypt (Photo: Reuters)

No classified is yet known from this region. However, between March 25 and 29, the five corresponding quotas will be defined after the direct elimination matches (round trip) between the 10 candidate teams.

• Congo vs Morocco

• Mali vs. Tunisia

• Cameroon vs Algeria

• Ghana vs. Nigeria

• Senegal vs. Egypt

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA (3 TICKETS AVAILABLE AND 1 REPECHAGE)

Mexico is fighting for one of the three direct tickets to the World Cup (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Concacaf awards three direct tickets and a playoff but no classified is yet known from this region. The last three dates will take place between March 24 and 30. Until now Canada (25 points), Mexico (21) and United States (21) would access directly and Panama (17) would go to the playoffs.

However, Costa Rica (16) and up The Savior (9) are still waiting for what will happen in this key week with the three defining dates to see if they can make the jump to the World Cup qualifying positions.

SOUTH AMERICA (2 TICKETS AVAILABLE AND 1 REPECHAGE)

The national teams of Argentina and Brazil are already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Reuters)

In the absence of two dates for the end of these Qualifiers, Brazil and Argentina They are already confirmed in Qatar 2022. There are two quotas left and a playoff to complete the list, which will be resolved between March 24 and 29 with the double date of the Qualifiers.

The table currently has Ecuador (25) and Uruguay (22) in the places of direct tickets to the World Cup, while Peru (21) is positioned in the playoffs. But this will be one of the most attractive definitions because they keep their mathematical chances intact. Chile (19), Colombia (17) and up bolivia (16).

EUROPE (3 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

After winning the European Championship, Italy will have to define its World Cup fate in the UEFA internal playoff (Photo: Reuters)

The European tournament is in the playoff phase. With 10 selections already confirmedit only remains to know who will be the creditors of the last three tickets, which will be resolved through a key system that will take place between March 24 and 29, although an asterisk will remain: Ukraine postponed its match as a result of the war conflict in his country and the pass to Qatar for which Scotland, Wales, Austria and the aforementioned Ukraine are fighting will be suspended.

key 1: Scotland vs. Ukraine (postponed due to the war) / Wales vs. Austria.

key 2: Sweden vs Czech Republic / Poland (it is in the final after the disqualification of Russia).

key 3: Italy vs Macedonia / Portugal vs Turkey.

* The winners of each bracket face each other

OCEANIA (1 REPEAT)

The Oceania Football Confederation grants “half quota”, which means that there is only one ticket to a playoff for the eight teams that participate in their Qualifiers. The final phase of the qualifying stage began on March 17 and the team qualified for the playoff will be known after the final on March 30.

Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Vanuatu, Cook Islands, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Fiji and Papua New Guinea are in the group stage of the Qualifiers. The winner of the qualifier will play the playoff against Concacaf.

THE REPECHAGES AND THE KEY OF UKRAINE

The playoff will be played on June 13 and 14 (Photo: FIFA)

Following the draw on April 1, there will be three vacant places for the World Cup. On June 13 and 14, the two playoff keys between federations will take place: Asian vs. Conmebol and Concacaf vs. Oceania.

Yes OK Wales vs. Austria will be played this March 24, the winner of that key must wait several months to meet his rival. the clash between Scotland and Ukrainepostponed due to the war, will take place in the FIFA window of June and the winner of that key will dispute days later the third ticket that will be free for the World Cup.

HOW HE DISTRIBUTED THE FIFA TICKETS

• 13 quotas for the European Federation (UEFA)

• 5 slots for the African Federation (CAF)

• 4 slots and 1 playoff for the Asian Federation (AFC)

• 4 slots and 1 playoff for the South American Confederation (Conmebol)

• 3 slots and 1 repechage for the Confederation of Central and North America (Concacaf)

• 1 playoff for the Oceanic Federation (OFC)

• 1 quota for the host country

