Another 27 young Colombians travel to Cuba to study medicine

The president of the Commons Party, Rodrigo Londoño, today highlighted the farewell to 27 young people from Colombia who traveled to Cuba to study at the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM).

“Cuba is solidarity. Cuba is humanism”, affirmed the political leader when referring to the granting of scholarships for a thousand young Colombians under the Peace Agreement, to study this profession.

The 27 young people traveled last night to the Caribbean island where they will be inserted into the studies of that career and their practices, together with other Colombians who are already at more advanced levels.

After the signing of the Agreement in 2016 between the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP) and the government of Juana Manuel Santos, on behalf of the State, Cuba awarded a thousand scholarships so that former guerrillas and victims of the conflict can carry out Medicine studies, as a new contribution to the peace process in this country.

The former ambassador of Cuba in Colombia, José Luis Ponce, who recently finished his mission, made the offer before the Commission for Follow-up, Promotion and Verification of the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement (Csivi), to the leadership of the then FARC-EP and to the representatives of the Government before that Commission.

Ponce explained at the time that the distribution of the scholarships, at the rate of 200 per year for five years (100 for the FARC-EP and 100 for the National Executive), would be a contribution by Cuba to the process of implementing the agreements reached during the dialogues. of Havana and the post-conflict in Colombia.

The students selected to receive these scholarships would begin in the 2017-2018 academic year, and the capacities to study Medicine in Cuba would be aimed at demobilized young people from the FARC-EP already displaced and affected by the internal armed conflict, the latter would be chosen by the government.

Cuba served as the venue for the peace talks for more than four years, until 2016, while -along with Norway- it served as the guarantor country for the bilateral talks.

