another 500,000 people could die in Europe by March

Another 500,000 people could die in Europe from complications attributable to the coronavirus by March. The alarm comes from the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Kluge, saying he is ” very worried ” about the new wave of infections in the Old Continent. An increase due, said Kluge, to the winter season, the poor vaccination coverage of the population and the greater transmissibility of the Delta variant.

Read also

“Covid-19 has once again become the leading cause of mortality in our region,” he said in an interview with the BBC, adding that “we know what needs to be done” to fight the disease. The only way to avoid a high number of deaths is to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and comply with social distancing rules. “ More use of the mask could also help, ” he added.

For Kluge, making coronavirus vaccination mandatory should only be considered as a ” last resort ” to contain infections. The director of the World Health Organization for Europe said it would be “very appropriate” to start a “legal and social debate” on the issue.

“First there are other means such as the Covid pass,” said Kluge, adding that this “is not a restriction of freedom, rather it is a tool to maintain our individual freedom”.