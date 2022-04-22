Another 6 billion anti-price increase decree is on the way, but the goal is War Recovery

Prime Minister Mario Draghi tested positive for coronavirus and is asymptomatic. Tomorrow, therefore, he will not be able to leave as planned for the missions in Congo and Angola, where the ministers Luigi Di Maio and Roberto Cingolani will go to negotiate the increase in gas supplies for Italy as an alternative to the Russian one.

“The president is fine and asymptomatic,” they explain from Palazzo Chigi. The premier will work remotely, they assure, but the isolation could slow down government activity.

As La Stampa explains, the list of things to do is very long. And at the top of the agenda is yet another anti-crisis decree.

In the Economic and Financial Document (Def), the government cut growth estimates without touching the level of debt set before the war began. At the moment the spending margins are therefore limited: five, at most six billion euros.

Rising inflation and the imminent stop by the European Central Bank from the plan to purchase government bonds require the utmost caution. Penalty the increase in the spread, or the differential of the yields with the German Bunds.

Draghi and Treasury Minister Daniele Franco will proceed step by step, with a first intervention limited to 5-6 billion, in the hope of obtaining the Union’s yes in the meantime to a sort of war recovery plan and the arrival of European public funds .

But at the moment there is nothing on the table. Much will depend on the re-election of Emmanuel Macron to the Elysée, current EU president and first promoter of war recovery. If not, then the chapter of a new budget gap will open without the European umbrella. And in any case, before saying yes to unscheduled expenses, Parliament must give the green light to the Def. The document will arrive in the Chamber on April 20.

Meanwhile, the incoming decree will be a sum of extensions of measures already adopted, all expiring at the end of June: cut of the so-called system charges in electricity bills, cut of VAT on gas, tax credits for energy-intensive companies, subsidy to price of petrol and diesel, new funds for the reception of Ukrainian refugees.

According to the estimates in the possession of the technicians, the confirmation of all these measures for another quarter – or at the end of September – is worth a total of nine billion euros. The parties have their eyes turned to the administrative elections in June, and for this reason they are pressing Draghi to immediately put more funds.

Lega and Forza Italia are calling for a new scrapping of the tax bills, the Democratic Party would like a stronger intervention for the weakest families. And the trade unions have asked the Democratic Party and Cinque Stelle to commit themselves to reduce the burden of inflation on employees. Hence the hypothesis of financing a tax relief on contractual increases in paychecks.