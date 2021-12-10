Another -7.5% Drop towards the Support at $ 25

Polkadot, still in ninth place by market capitalization, is still attempting some consolidation below the main resistance of $ 30, successfully tested two days ago.

Only a stable and decisive exceeding of this value could perhaps allow DOT to extend the rises and at least recover the price levels prior to the collapse of last weekend.

Instead, the bears could continue to impose themselves as new supports are reached above the relative low of $ 25.47.

Meanwhile, tonight at 19:40, Polkadot (DOT) is trading exactly at $ 27.29, down -7.55%. The trading volume, on the other hand, indicates a contraction of -25% compared to the previous 24 hours.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction

Opening the short-term technical analysis with the bullish scenario, the price of Polkadot (DOT) will have to at least attempt to return to the $ 30 area in order to hope to enable new rises. Precisely, overcoming this first resistance would allow the cryptocurrency to retest even the intermediate values ​​of 33.5 and 35 dollars.

Finally, from these two price levels, it would be possible to regain resistance at $ 40, which represents the latest bullish target. Higher rises seem unlikely in the very short term.

Does the bearish scenario remain dominant?

If the consolidation does not last long and the price of Polkadot continues to contract, the bearish scenario will keep the upper hand and could sharpen with a new drop below the relative low of $ 25 and towards further intermediate supports.

Among these, the level of 23 dollars and the following one at 20.5 dollars are mentioned for relevance.

A drop below the support at 20 dollars, on the other hand, would bring the price back towards the lows of the first half of August 2021, leaving only a distant shadow of the all-time highs of 50 dollars.

