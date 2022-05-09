Another 9 Samsung mobiles receive the Android update of May 2022

Share

Do you have one of these Samsung smartphones? You can now enjoy the news and improvements of the May Android update.

Samsung was the first brand to start rolling out the android update may. Even before Google itself.

Today, there is already a good handful of brand devices that have received the latest version of the security patch released by Google and aimed at solving problems discovered over the last few weeks. Let’s go through the full list of Samsung smartphones they have already updated.

The latest high-end and mid-range Samsung phones are already updating with the May patch

A few weeks ago, we already reviewed the first twelve Samsung devices to update with the May patch, including the latest models from the Galaxy Z, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Note families, among others.

In this new phase of deployment, Samsung has focused on mid-range models, and slightly older high-end terminals. The complete list consists of the following models:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Once again, it is clear that Samsung is, today, the firm with the best support policy in terms of updates, and it is undoubtedly one of the most consistent when it comes to bringing the latest versions of Android and security updates. to your device catalog.

