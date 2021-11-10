Another accident on the set of the film Rust, an operator bitten by a spider risks having his arm amputated

Jason Miller, one of the operators was bitten by a poisonous spider while working on the set of the film which is being shot at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. During these hours he underwent several operations to be saved from the amputation of his arm. A family fundraising campaign started.

Jason Miller photo uploaded to GoFundMe

A few weeks after the accidental death of a person, another accident occurred on the set of the movie “Rust”. Jason Miller, one of the operators was bitten by a poisonous spider while working on the set of the film which is being shot at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The man was rushed to the hospital and, according to People, is now in the hospital where doctors are trying to save his arm, which has gone necrosis. From what is learned at the moment, Miller “has undergone several operations, the doctors are doing everything to save the arm from amputation.” This is the information reported by a page created by the operator’s family on GoFundMe to receive aid for medical expenses. The Rust production company told People that, due to the complex circumstances in which they are working, “psychological assistance is provided to everyone working on the film and there is full cooperation with the Santa Fe authorities.”

The tragic death of the director of photography

A cursed set of the film Rust, seen a few weeks ago on that same workplace, had occurred the dramatic accident that resulted in the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, who died at 42 after being injured when a prop gun ( which had to be loaded with blanks) unloaded by actor Alec Baldwin.

The conditions of the director injured by Baldwin

On that occasion, in addition to Hutchins’ death, Joel Souza, 48, who was rushed to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center was injured after Baldwin fired a prop pistol. Souza was then discharged from hospital in New Mexico a few days after the accident and is expected to recover completely.

Alec Baldwin shoots and kills Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the film Rust

Alec Baldwin requests the presence of a policeman on the set

A traumatic story that left its mark on Alec Baldwin, who immediately after the accident decided to take a break. A few days ago, however, the actor returned to talk via social media, returning to the story and invoking greater security measures: “Every film or TV series set that uses guns, real or false, should have a policeman on the set, hired by production, to specifically monitor the safety of weapons “.