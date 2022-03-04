Another Apple patent is leaked, this time a liquid cooling system for electric vehicles – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

From time to time, information about a patent or an image is leaked that shows that Apple continues to develop the Apple Car project at a good pace. Although the iPhone manufacturer refuses to make any statement on the matter and has remained silent all this time, the company remains active inside the Cupertino offices. The latest proof of this is a leaked patent related to a liquid cooling system for electric cars which is based on the same principle that is used to cool computers.

The patent describes a liquid cooling system developed specifically for electric vehicles. Under the name of “deaeration device for thermal systems”, Apple explains its operation and how it is possible to reduce high temperatures in the different mechanical components of an electric vehicle. In other words, it is valid for cooling the battery and also for the electric motor or motors.

In essence, Apple’s idea is not necessarily very complex since it employs an approach that is already being used in computersin which liquid cooling systems have been implemented for some time.

In the explanation that Apple makes of the patent, it indicates that it is a “deaeration” device that contains a fluid. The system includes a reservoir that houses a part of that fluid, a pathway that is responsible for transporting a portion of the fluid, a regulation structure that creates a pressure gradient between the two ends of the pathway and two devices, one input and one external. output at its ends. The difference in pressure between the inlet and outlet causes the fluid to move inside the track, dragging the heat from the mechanical component in which it is installed.

The Apple Car will be a technology-focused autonomous electric vehicle.

That Apple has signed this patent not a confirmation that the Apple Car is in the development phase and not even that this technology will definitely reach this mysterious vehicle. What can be considered is that it is one more sign that Apple is working on a project that is closely related to the automobile industry. To date, Apple has never confirmed this project, but on the other hand, it ensures that its CEO, Tim Cook, considers it a top priority product. In other words, while there is a possibility that Apple will give up on the idea overnight, it is highly unlikely that this will ever happen.

This patent joins others such as the intelligent ceiling that has a glass that modifies the amount of light it lets through, varying its translucency by simply pressing a button.

Apple is undoubtedly one of the technology companies that generates the most interest due to its capacity for innovation. According to all the rumours, fueled by people familiar with the matter, the Apple Car should arrive at the earliest in 2025. With the code name of Project Titanthe Apple Car is an autonomous electric vehicle focused on technology. Apple is struggling to find a company to assemble it. A complex search that, after unsuccessful talks with a number of traditional automakers, including Hyundai, has changed course. The Cupertino firm has modified its strategy to seek an agreement with a contract manufacturer. The latest rumors indicate that a joint venture between Magna and LG could eventually build the Apple Car, launching a first prototype in 2023.