Another application with the Joker virus found: delete it immediately

It was the year 2019, when the Joker appeared on the Google Play Store. To find out was the independent group CSIS Security Group which identified the then new trojan hidden in 24 applications downloaded by almost 500,000 users. Since then, despite the efforts of Play Protect, the malware in question has reappeared several times on the Google application store, infecting thousands of users during all its appearances.

What is Joker? And how does it work?

Joker is malware which takes its name not so much from Batman’s well-known villain, as from the server it relied on to pursue its illicit purposes. Its operation is sneaky, once the unsuspecting user downloads the infected application on duty, he activates and starts a series of hidden processes in the background that have the purpose of simulating the user’s interaction with the your smartphone visiting advertising sites. It is also capable of steal a series of data general related to the infected device, as well as contact list and SMS. Its strong point is based on the possibility of controlling the messaging protocol, as it is used for the subscription to subscription services to advertising sites, actually going to fish in the wallet of the unsuspecting user.

A new application infected with Joker

It is due to Pradeo’s colleagues the discovery of another application infected with the Joker malware, it is called Color Message and it is, as of this writing, still available on the Play Store.

At first glance the app in question boasts a more than positive rating with a score of 4.8, too bad that going through the reviews there are numerous complaints from users who have downloaded it. In fact, several report having received unjustified charges on their account following installation, another user also attempted to contact the developer, obviously without getting any kind of response.

The team that made this latest discovery promptly notified Google. Joker also makes it difficult to get rid of the app, in fact once installed its icon will be hiddenConsequently, although Color Message is currently still available on the Play Store, we strongly advise you not to download it on your smartphones.

