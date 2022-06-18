Another avenging assassin

The token ** ‘The protégé’. Action, USA, 2021, 109 min. Direction: Martin Campbell. Screenplay: Richard Wenk. Music: Rupert Parkes. Photography: David Tattersall. Cast: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Madalina Anea, Florin Piersic Jr.

Richard Wenck is a skillful screenwriter who shares my weakness for badass vigilante movies of the night: he wrote the remake of The Mechanic by Charles Bronson (smashed by Jason Statham) and had better luck turning the 1980s TV series into two feature films The Equalizer which, contrary to what happened with Statham, is dignified – within the nonsense – by some, as always, very solvent interpretations of Denzel Washington. Martin Campbell, For his part, he is a skillful craftsman of action cinema who has shot two appreciable Bonds (goldeneye Y Royal Casino), two Foxes (The Mask of Zorro, The Legend of Zorro), a Jackie Chan (Abroad) and a Revenge Gibson the Liam Neeson way (To the limit).

For this reason, it is surprising that the combination of the experience of both fails to carry out this movie a thousand times seen: A girl with a traumatic past in tow is turned into a murderer by an expert in venting people and will dedicate her life to avenging that her teacher was given the medicine that he so generously administered. The good cast contributes little: the master in the art of assassination is Samuel L Jackson, the killer that the girl joins for revenge is Michael Keaton and she –the weakest interpretative point– is Maggie Q. Anyone who asks for action without justification and choreographed violence –and only that– will be entertained.







