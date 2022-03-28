Another awkward moment was experienced at the Oscars

Another uncomfortable moment was experienced during the Oscars that were held on Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

This time it was a joke from comedian Amy Schumer that sparked the conversation on Twitter.

More awkward moments at the Oscars: Amy Schumer, with one of the most unfunny jokes of all time, moved Kirsten Dunst out of her seat, calling her a “seat filler,” prompting husband Jesse Plemons to say “you know that was my wife ?” pic.twitter.com/GrTKLH8dfa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2022

Schumer, who served as one of the night’s hosts, was joking about artists coming to the gala to “stuff the chairs.”

“It takes 27,000 people to present the Oscars and every job is equally important,” Schumer began. “Ok, the ‘gaffers’ (person who works with lighting). The camera people. Seat fillers. Everyone, fine. So what do seat fillers do? I hear you stuffing seats, I’ll just explain what you do.”

Will Smith apologizes after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Sebastián Yatra cries to tears after singing “Dos Oruguitas” at the Oscars The mistake of the Oscars when they announced “Encanto” as the winner and that angered Colombians Chris Rock declines to sue Will Smith over slap at Oscars “The Academy does not condone violence in any form”

“So when you get up to go to the bathroom, or if you’re going to cry because you didn’t win… Actually, let me show you what seat fillers do,” Schumer continued, proceeding to pull actress Kirsten out of her seat. Dunst, noting that she was a “seat filler.”

Actor Jesse Plemons, Dunst’s husband, was stunned and asked Schumer if he knew Dunst was his wife. The comedian replied that it was weird that he was married to a “seat filler” and she changed the subject.

Many have wondered if this moment was planned or not. “Why do the hosts of the Oscars make fun of people’s wives?” Questioned another user on Twitter, because the joke for which the actor Will Smith hit the presenter Chris Rock was also about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.