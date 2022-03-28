Another Biden spokeswoman tests positive for covid-19

The White House deputy spokeswoman confirmed on Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to Europe with President Joe Biden, whom she accompanied because the senior press secretary canceled the trip after previously testing positive.

Senior Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s announcement was the latest in a string of covid cases among people who have shared with Biden or others around them.

Jean-Pierre explained that he tested positive in the PCR test after his return to the United States early Sunday morning, when he was returning with Biden from Brussels and Poland.

However, he recalled that the president is vaccinated and reinforced, and therefore out of danger.

“The last time I saw the President was during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance,” he said in a statement.

“I share the news of my positive test today for pure transparency,” added Jean-Pierre, who has “mild symptoms” and has been fully vaccinated, he said.

Last Tuesday, on the eve of Biden’s departure, press secretary Jen Psaki announced his positive covid test. The result caused Jean-Pierre to take over as replacement.

