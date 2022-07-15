Entertainment

Another big club says no to Cristiano Ronaldo

James
Cristiano Ronaldo will not join Chelsea. The Blues have ended their interest in the Manchester United striker after the arrival of Raheem Sterl

Ronaldo is keen to leave Manchester United given the Red Devils are out of the Champions League next season, and the No.7 isn’t particularly impressed with the summer transfers so far.

According to the Times, several factors led Chelsea to drop the bid for the Portuguese star.

One of them is Sterling’s arrival at Chelsea. The winger, who joined from Manchester City, ended all hopes of Cristiano arriving at Stamford Bridge as the Englishman was one of Thomas Tuchel’s main targets to bolster his attack.

And it is precisely Tuchel who is another of the obstacles to Cristiano’s arrival at Chelsea.

The German wasn’t too keen on signing the Portuguese as he didn’t see the 37-year-old fitting into his attacking plans.

In the meantime, Cristiano has an exorbitant offer. According to reports from Portugal, he received a €300m offer from Saudi Arabia, although the player still wants to play in the Champions League next season.

