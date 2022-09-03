Another blow to Amber Heard: they assure that her friends did not want to lend her money to pay Johnny Depp

From June 1, Amber Heard outlined various strategies and protections so as not to have to pay the 10 million dollars for the sentence he received in the lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp for defamation. Now it turned out that, apparently, he would have asked his friends for money to pay his ex-partner, but he would not have received a positive response from them.

It was six weeks in which Heard and Depp were faced in a trial this year. It all started after the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean denounced her for defamation, after the publication in 2018 of an article in the Washington Post in which she referred – without naming him – to the alleged violence he exerted against her.

FILE – Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at trial (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool, File)

Since then, the protagonist of Aquaman he is looking for an alternative so as not to have to pay the large sum of money, since he explained that he does not have it, or to obtain it in some way.

Despite the various presentations he made to try to annul the trial, he did not obtain the result he expected and for this reason they now assure that she would have turned to her friends, asking them to help her.

But, despite his efforts, he would have received a negative response from those who make up his inner circle, according to the news site Geo TV.

Although it was not revealed who were those who refused to lend him money, Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie are some of the celebrities who are publicly known to be part of her limited group of friends, which is why many point to them.

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne in a meeting House Inhabit

Along these same lines, it seems that the actress is not going through a good time, since it is not the only hit of those who believed friends. “Amber has reached out to several of her party mates hoping they will help her with a place to stay. She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ‘ghosted’”, revealed a source quoted by the aforementioned medium.

At the moment, Depp’s ex-wife He did not refer to the difficult situation he faces. The latest news that was known in the media after the trial occurred weeks ago, when he decided to change the members of his defense and fire Elaine Charlson Bredehoft. In this way, she gave way to renowned attorneys David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown. The news was confirmed by the actress’s spokeswoman.

Likewise, the lawyers spoke to the media to confirm that they now effectively represent Heard and will seek a new instance in their claim against Depp. “We trust that the Court of Appeals will apply the law correctly, will reverse the sentence and will reaffirm the fundamental principles of freedom of expression”, they indicated when announcing their new defense strategy.