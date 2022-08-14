Another bochazo in Medicine of La Plata: 100% of the students failed a partial and there is controversy

The Faculty of Medicine of the National University of La Plata (Google Street View)



Last Friday, August 12, there was another massive bowl at the Faculty of Medicine of the National University of La Plata (UNLP). Of the 100% of students who showed up to take a partial, they failed all .

It happened after the start of the second two-month period, just after the winter holidays, in the Infectology subject. Until eight years ago, the filter occurred in the entrance exam that was in the career. After years of demonstrations, that instance was removed, but now the situation is repeated in the course.

According to the current study plan, the subject in question corresponds to the fourth year of the degree. As explained by the Remediar group, which leads the Student Center of the educational institution, the general disapproval is not a novelty.

In the first two months of the course, a similar situation occurred in the same subject: of the 46 students who applied, only one passed. .

At that time, the students denounced teachers’ bad faith. “We found clear intentions to filter students who take a subject such as Infectious Diseases. In six weeks we changed the partial modality, which is written to develop and on which it is not clear what the correction criteria are, requiring 14/20 correct answers to pass it, “they described in a statement.

Finally, after several meetings, those responsible were able to review the wording of the exam and it could be taken again.

After the bochazo, the students ask that the exam correction criteria be unified and that the statements be clearly formulated

However, months later, history repeated itself and the situation aroused strong controversy again. In statements to the newspaper The day, Joaquin Garcia of the Winds Down Group maintained that “ The evaluation criteria are not clear, the questions are broad and very high levels of arbitrariness are handled when correcting ”.

“Infectology was taught in person, with practical classes in hospitals, similar to how it was before the pandemic, but depending on the teacher you learn, you learn or not. From our point of view, it is necessary to review how the course is dictated”, pointed out the student and maintained that it is key to pass this subject in order to continue advancing towards the rest of the fourth year subjects.

As if that were not enough, in the midst of the bochazo of the first semester, the then head of the chair, the renowned infectologist Silvia González Ayala, was retired. “Unlike what was indicated from the leadership of the Faculty, the doctor clarified that she had not requested the start of retirement procedures,” he reported. The day.

The letter addressed to the Academic Secretary of the Institution, Mario San Mauro

After knowing the results of the exams, Martina Novapresident of the Remediar Student Center, sent a letter to the Academic Secretary of the Institution, Mario Saint Mauroexpressing his concern. In it, in addition, he requested a meeting.

“(…) Considering that the first date of the midterm has already elapsed and in this first instance 46 students applied and only one passed, we are urgently concerned that it is related to the dynamics and development of the midterm and the course taken, added to the irregularities in the statements and their correction (…)”, says the letter.

And he closes: “(…) We ask you to unify the criteria for correcting the exam and to formulate CLEARLY the statements with which an answer is requested.. We also ask that a meeting be granted to us to seek solutions together with the student representatives of the leadership of the Center for Medical Sciences Students (CECiME) together with the affected students so that it can be resolved as soon as possible (…)”.

