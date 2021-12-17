Another Cardinal No vax. There is a virus among Catholics – Chronicle

With his size of a big man almost 2 meters tall, the red robe down to his feet, a showy gold cross around his neck and a simple surgical mask on his face, he had made his return in public after a long retirement from socializing only about ten days ago, at the presentation of the latest biography of his Pope-mentor, Benedict XVI-Joseph Ratzinger. A very popular tribute event amidst condemnations of the German synod and the tightening imposed by Francis on the Latin masses that he gathered in a crowded hall of the …

With his size of a big man almost 2 meters tall, the red robe down to his feet, a showy gold cross around his neck and a simple surgical mask on his face, he had made his return in public after a long retirement from socializing only about ten days ago, at the presentation of the latest biography of his Pope-mentor, Benedict XVI-Joseph Ratzinger. A very popular tribute event amidst condemnations of the German synod and the tightening imposed by Francis on the Latin masses that gathered the elite of the Roman conservatives of the two banks of the Tiber (also present Gianni Letta, Pierferdinando Casini, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein), an appointment reserved for Green pass holders. On that occasion – promoted with institutional rudeness while the ‘reigning’ Pope Francis was on a mission among the refugees of Lesbos – il German cardinal Gerhard Mueller he had remained silent. To make his thoughts heard on the wavelength of conspiracy trends, he waited yesterday when he gave an extensive interview steeped in no vax rhetoric at the Austrian Institute of San Bonifacio.

Quarantine: how long it lasts for vaccinated and non vaccinated

The pandemic, he said, was used by characters such as George Soros and Bill Gates to create “a state of global surveillance”. For the cardinal who suffered an abrupt torpedo by Bergoglio years ago, the world’s financial elites are using the pandemic and the measures taken by governments to counter it to subject people to “total control” thus allowing the super rich to “seize a opportunity to put people in line “. These statements do not differ much from those of many no vax bishops and prelates, especially Americans, champions of conservative traditionalism, such as the former nuncio to New York Monsignor Viganò, leader of Francis’ opponents.

Coronavirus Bulletin of December 16

The former nuncio never created cardinal went so far as to deny the existence of Covid and to incite the faithful to participate en masse in the no vax and no Green pass demonstrations and rallies. Positions of total embarrassment for the Church of Francis, Pope who has embraced the cause of immunization by dictating the line against “denier suicide” since last Christmas. A position then continuously reiterated, reaffirmed on the eve of the introduction of the Super Green also passed by the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Parolin and married by the CEI who, however, towards non-immunized priests, given that to go to mass you do not need the Green pass, limited itself to recommending vaccination and, if anything, not to participate in celebrations with too many faithful.