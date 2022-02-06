another “cemetery” of abandoned cars

The discovery of a collection of three hundred abandoned cars: Porsche, Lamborghini and other machines forgotten for thirty years

Three hundred cars abandoned for over thirty years. Cars of some value like Porsche And Lamborghinieven unique and now unobtainable models.

It is the small treasure found inside a structure in the United States. The creator of the discovery is Larry Kosilla, a well-known figure in the States: founder of the Ammo Auto Care workshop in New York, his name is known by car enthusiasts. And it is to them that he turns with a video posted on his Youtube channel in which he shows the discovery of a real collection of abandoned cars.

In the video, Kosilla brings the cameras inside the structure that houses hundreds of vintage cars. A collection that will now be auctioned with the same man who offered to refurbish the models present.

Three hundred abandoned cars: the models found

There is work to be done to restore cars that have not been used for decades. Kosilla is ready to revive a not bad heritage. Among the three hundred cars there are some really expensive models: they find space, for example Porsche and of Chevrolet. But there is also one Lamborghini LM002, which is said to have belonged to actor Nicolas Cage. And still there are also some real unique pieces.

A few examples? A Bizzarrini P538, car designed by Giotto Bizzarrini, engineer who also led the Ferrari 250 GT project. A car with a 5.3 liter V8. For fans of rarity among the three hundred cars found in the United States there is also the prototype of the Oldsmobile Aurora GTS-1 and then two Plymouth Super Birds, a Hurst Oldsmobile (1974) and a Matra Djet V.

None of the cars present and which will now be auctioned are usable without a long restoration work. To do so, as mentioned, it will be the author of the discovery who is ready to get his hands on each of the three hundred cars found to bring them back to life and see them again speeding down the street.