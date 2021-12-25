Another Christmas with Covid, halfway celebrations in Bethlehem – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BETHLEHEM, DEC 25 – In the Manger Square in Bethlehem the few hats of Santa Claus and the sound of the drums remind us that today is a day of celebration. But the crowds are scarce, as the coronavirus ruined the December 24 celebrations this year as well.



According to the Christian tradition, the birthplace of Jesus, Bethlehem usually sees thousands of tourists and foreign pilgrims flock to Christmas. But the occupied West Bank city had to settle for tight celebrations once again, with Israel – which controls access to this Palestinian territory – closing its borders to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah is pleased that this year, “thanks to vaccines”, the city is back to celebrate after a restricted 2020 edition. In his homily for the midnight mass celebrated in the church of Saint Catherine in Bethlehem, the apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, stressed that the celebrations were “certainly more joyful” than the previous year. “Compared to Christmas 2020, the participants are much more numerous and this is an encouraging sign”, he declared in front of an assembly entirely covered by masks, however lamenting the absence of foreign faithful.



In the adjacent Basilica of the Nativity, visitors had the opportunity during the day to meditate almost alone in the cave where Jesus was born. “Surreal,” admits Hudson Harder, a 21-year-old American student.



“Selfishly, we think it’s nice to see this place so empty,” said the young man. “But on the other hand, we’re sorry for the shops, for the money they lose. It’s pretty tragic.” The numerous hotels in the city are practically deserted these days. Some businesses, despite being the most important day of the year, didn’t even deign to open yesterday. (HANDLE).

