another cold shower, De Laurentiis does not raise

The latest of the transfer market on the renewal of Insigne with Napoli and the relaunch offer that does not come from President De Laurentiis. The blue club will not sell him in advance.

Insigne Napoli renewal: another frozen shower

Updates arrive from Il Mattino sul Insigne’s renewal with Napoli who are ready to sign up for the right offer. At the moment, however, there is no room to continue next season together.

Insigne is waiting for a call for renewal. Complex situation, because Napoli are not thinking of a negotiation. At least now. And for the captain it will be another cold shower because he is waiting for a relaunch from De Laurentiis that does not arrive. There is only Toronto, at the moment: on 11 October, as we told the next day, there was a meeting at the Mediterraneo hotel which resulted in a black smoke (and the denial of the deal). From the world of MLS, today, they say they are sure of the arrival of the Neapolitan star in Toronto. But it is not so obvious. In January, for sure, Lorenzo will not move from Naples because De Laurentiis will not deal with his early sale. If the total break (which does not yet exist) with Napoli arrives, new horizons will open up for the blue number 24. Without forgetting that there is also Inter who have shown interest.

All the news on the transfer market and on Napoli