Another comeback for Cagliari: Pavoletti and Pereiro overturn Bologna: 2-1 for the Sardinians

Cagliari wins the second victory in a row and as against Sampdoria they find it thanks to a comeback. Under a goal at the start of the second half, Orsolini’s magic on a free kick, Mazzarri’s team finds first the equal with Pavoletti and then the winning goal in the 92nd with Pereiro. A fundamental victory in terms of salvation for Cagliari against a team that paid for the lack of training in the last week in the final.

Two teams in emergency – including Covid-19, players in the Africa Cup and others now out of plan – are the ones that face each other in Cagliari, but the rhythms are initially not bad with the two teams competing openly and pressing across the board the opponents. However, it is Bologna that creates the most offensive pressure, albeit without being able to go to the conclusion. The hosts, on the other hand, succeeded, even if they built less, but without the necessary nastiness to hurt Skorupski. At 13 °, however, Bellanova’s mistake is sensational: from two steps, albeit in a tight angle, he kicks a Lykogiannis ball on the post that had crossed the whole small area.

Double chance – Bologna suffers, closes behind and tries to restart with some individual play that bring some set pieces as a dowry. Shortly before the half hour there is an opportunity for each side: at 23rd Theate commits Cragno to the deviation for a corner, five minutes later it is Grassi who calls Skorupski to the parade on the ground. The finish is all Sardinian brand with Pavoletti first and then Lovato who don’t manage to hurt with their heads.

Orsolini unlocks it – The second half also opens along the lines of the first with Bologna looking above all to play on the flanks, especially the right one, and Cagliari trying to trigger the offensive tandem without however reaching significant conclusions. However, it is Bologna who unlocked the game thanks to a set piece: Skov Olsen wins a free-kick from an interesting position on the right of the penalty area, Orsolini goes on the ball who finds the perfect trajectory to beat Cragno and carry on his own. The goal galvanized the Emilians who immediately touched the double with Arnautovic and then created another couple of good offensive situations.

Pavoletti draws – The hosts react after a moment of disbandment and raise the center of gravity also thanks to the entry of Pereiro. Just the Uruguayan churns out the assist in the 70th for Pavoletti who from the center of the area does not let himself be prayed and beats at the net finding the equalizer. The response from Bologna, however, was not long in coming and with Orsolini almost doubled: the number seven exploited a contested ball to the limit and kicked angled but found the answer of Cragno who was saved even with the help of the pole. At 81 ° comes another pole for Bologna with Skov Olsen who heads the hardest route by hitting the outside wood from an excellent position. Cagliari’s response comes with a poisonous cross from Bellanova that Skorupski defuses in the corner.

Pereiro completes the comeback – However, it is Cagliari that completes the comeback, as happened with Sampdoria in the last round, thanks to Pereiro who receives in the area, defends the ball and mocked Skorupski at the near post with the involuntary complicity of Theate not perfect even on this occasion. The South American is decisive, with a goal and an assist being the star of the game.