Another Copa América in the USA?

There was no official announcement, but rumors seemed to indicate that the 48th edition of the Copa América would take place in Ecuador. After having its last two venues in Brazil (the last, in 2021, after Argentina and Colombia could not host it due to different situations), the championship was preparing to change countries again for its dispute in 2024. However, unofficially, the United States has once again positioned itself as a possible place for the tournament..

This is how Gustavo López, a journalist from the United States, has made it known, letting it be known that CONMEBOL and CONCACAF would be working for the 2024 Copa América to be played in North America. In this way, in addition, both organizations would be working so that this edition hosts matches between teams from both associations. In this way, it would be a preview and “starter” to the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

In the last edition played in 2021, Argentina was champion of the Copa América, and the United States won the Gold Cup. This tournament dispute in the United States would make the country become the venue for two major tournaments in a short period of time.

In fact, The United States has already hosted the Copa América Centenario played in 2026. An edition in which there was also participation by teams from both associations, and which saw Chile became champion on penalties after beating Argentina in the final. The United States, for its part, was the largest representative of CONCACAF, finishing fourth.. In this way, ten years later they would repeat Copa América again.