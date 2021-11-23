another Covid case, now they are in trouble

There is no peace for Juventus. Between injuries and tampons it is not an easy moment for the Juventus team

Juventus news: another Covid case, now there is trouble

Juventus, new tile arriving for the bianconeri. This time it is another Juve player who stops. In Turin, Covid-19 begins to gallop. The world of sport also pays the price with Juventus not being saved.

This time to “pay” is the Juventus player Martina Rosucci which tested positive for Covid-19.

Juventus women: several cases of positivity to Covid-19

The coach of the Juventus women Montemurro loses another Juventus player for a few weeks after Arianna Caruso’s positivity at Covid-19.

Still bad news from the withdrawal of the women’s national team as Martina Rosucci will also be forced to remain stationary. The footballer tested positive for Covid-19 and has already abandoned Coverciano. Together with her also the Romanist Giada Greggi. Both players, as reported by the FIGC itself, are already returning to their home clubs.

Juventus: two cases of positivity

Therefore, Juve loses two important pieces. THEyou had been the turn of Arianna Caruso who had to turn around and recover traveling to Turin to face self-isolation. Today it will be Martina’s turn Rosucci which tested positive for Covid-19. The player will have to return to Turin to remain in isolation until the negative buffer arrives.

Two Juventus midfielders will not be able to return for ten days. Certainly the selector Milena Bartolini does not jump for joy, forced to play the delicate double challenge for qualifying for the 2023 world championships against Switzerland and Romania without two owners.

A bad tile also for the Juventus women’s coach, Joe Montemurro, who had just celebrated the historic victory over Wolfsburg in the Uefa Women Champions League.

