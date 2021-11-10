Another criticism of the Dogecoin. What Happened This Time?

For now, the price of Dogecoin has not been affected by the latest criticisms that have fallen on it from Jimmy Song, one of the collaborators of Bitcoin Core, in a recent podcast where he stated that the complexity of the blockchain is one of the main obstacles to allow the ‘large-scale adoption of cryptocurrencies and the presence of “bad actors” within the crypto landscape that undermine good intentions has also been emphasized.

Mr. Song focused on this point above all towards the DOGE and his son Shiba Inu, who benefited thanks to these social “pressures” a strong appreciation of prices thanks to the pumping of social media and the community. Marketing is important for cryptocurrencies, but Jimmy Song believes pumping cryptocurrencies with no intrinsic value is bad for society. “Something like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu does absolutely nothing for civilization and if capital sinks into those things, civilization declines and that’s what really hits me,” here are the exact words.

Is Dogecoin just a crypto pump-and-dump?

The creator of DOGE recently declared that the Dogecoin project is not a project that goes on just for hype but has all the credentials to survive and create “lasting value”. In short, Billy Markus said the Dogecoin project doesn’t need hype to survive.

Obviously, in the crypto world, danger is always around the corner and Markus often reiterates that crypto investors must be careful in this market and “showmen” must take responsibility for their actions when they speak well or badly of a crypto-asset.

That said, Dogecoin appears to have acquired a strong base of new investors, mostly Indian, in the last period, and according to a recent report, two Indian exchanges have seen a sharp increase in trading volumes from meme currency.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

At the time of writing, the price of the DOGE is $ 0.2787, about to explode to the upside and create the conditions for the beginning of the medium-term long movement.

The dynamic bearish trendline has done its job very well and it seems that Dogecoin is now ready to explode to the upside and first reach the first long target, the supply area between $ 0.4089 / $ 0.4460.

