Another cruise ship excluded from two ports due to the presence of covid cases

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman
MIAMI – There is no peace for cruise ships. After the numerous cases found on board the two sumptuous boats belonging to Royal Caribbean last week, which were denied docking in some Caribbean ports, now it’s the turn of Carnival Freedom.

Departing from Miami on December 18, the ship was prevented from disembarking passengers in Bonaire and Aruba on Thursday due to a small group of people who tested positive for covid tests.

However, according to CNN, quoting the company spokesperson, the cruise ship was allowed to disembark at Amber Cove, in the Dominican Republic. The ship then returned to Miami yesterday, as planned.

Only a few crew members tested positive and were immediately isolated. When the ship docked in Curacao, the passengers were dropped off, but the staff had to stay on board, following the directions of the island’s epidemiologist. However, passengers were not immediately notified of the presence of positive cases on board. A reader told CNN that she had learned the news from the news. Only the next day, when the ship was banned from docking on Bonaire, would passengers be informed of the situation on board.

