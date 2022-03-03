Another Cuban pitcher arrived at the Yankees – SwingComplete

By Jerry Diaz/ @Jerryto94

The New York Yankees are frequent recruiters of Cuban talent. Without going any further, in the last season a couple of pitchers born on the Island had performances. Néstor Cortés from Havana surprised many with what has been his best season in the Majors, throwing 93 innings. Aroldis Chapman He returned to fulfill the role of closer for the New Yorkers and reached 30 saves for the 3rd time with the Yankees.

In the Rookie category we could see Carlos Verdecia, a shortstop who left an offensive line of .189/.342/.263 (AVG/OBP/SLG) with five doubles and the same number of stolen bases.

As pitchers were Denny Larrondo and Osiel Rodríguez. The first came out to the box 11 times in which he accumulated 25.1 innings and left a clean average of 4.56. The second in 8.2 innings struck out 11 batters and gave away two walks.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: MATADOR SPEAKS: This is how Aroldis Chapman celebrated his birthday in Miami (+VIDEO)

Five days ago, the young Leam Méndez announced on his social media accounts a deal with the Yankees. Francys Romero was able to confirm on the night of March 2 that the signing of the 22-year-old right-hander did indeed happen and he will enter the franchise’s farm system. According to Francys himself, the Avilanian is tall, weighs close to 200 pounds and has a powerful fastball of up to 96 miles per hour.

Mendez is the 13th international prospectus signed by the Yankees in the current period and the fifth pitcher. By the way, the New Yorkers signed the number one prospect according to MLB Pipeline, the Dominican Roderick Arias, who reached a bonus of four million (80% of the assigned amount).

More Cuban blood to the multichampions.