“Another day at the office”

“Another day in the office”, where the office is a large blue carpet, probably used to give life to some scenes in computer graphics. Amber Heard, which director James Wan confirmed as co-star of Aquaman, second chapter, has released a final update from the set. Lying on a light surface, with a twisted face and, wearing a sports suit, she told the fans about the effort made to return to the role of Mera.

The actress, who joined Jason Momoa in the first chapter of the saga, began shooting the film months ago, accompanying them with the story of her physical preparation.

Grueling workouts, stretches, weights and pilates, in a mixture of stimuli that should help her to reposition herself in the role of the princess. Heard still hasn’t published a costume photo, with the tight green wetsuit and red hair. But, on his Instagram profile, the updates on the film’s progress are continuous. Aquaman, the second chapter of which will be entitled The last kingdom, is now close to the final stages, with therelease scheduled for December 16, 2022.

