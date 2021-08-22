“Another day at the office”

Amber Heard shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the second film’s set Aquaman. The 35-year-old actress posted a snapshot on Instagram last Wednesday that shows her lying on a blue mat, probably shooting some challenging CGI scenes for the next film, as evidenced by her tired, tired expression.

“Another day in the office“, He joked commenting on the photo in which she wears a green top and a pair of black leggings. The actress is ready to be part of the next DC film whose director, James Wan, earlier this year had revealed the title, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; the film will premiere on December 16, 2022.

James Wan had posted a photo showing the title of the film on a slide from a production meeting and commented, “The tide is rising.” Amber Heard will again star as the Princess Atlantean Mera, while Jason Momoa And Patrick Wilson will interpret respectively Aquaman And Orm. Rumors circulated last year about Amber Heard’s removal from the cast due to her legal battles with her ex-husband. Johnny Depp; the rumors were denied by the same actress who had announced ad Entertainment Weekly his return for the sequel.

Amber Heard Aquaman: the career as an actress and as a mother

“I’m super excited by the amount of love and appreciation from fans that Aquaman acquired and garnered so much enthusiasm for Aquaman and Mera, ”he told EW,“ I’m so excited to make it ”. The actress has recently become the baby’s mother Oonagh Page Heard, born on 8 April 2021 through surrogacy; the news had come at a time when Amber Heard was still facing legal battles with Johnny Depp over the domestic violence allegations. Since the beginning of 2020, Amber Heard seems to have found love and serenity with the filmmaker Bianca Butti.