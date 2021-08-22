News

“Another day in the office!”

The actress Amber Heard, interpreter of Mera for the DC Films, shared another photo of his training on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the saga starring Jason Momoa filming of which is currently underway.

The last photo comes courtesy of her Instagram page, which it shows Amber Heard in training gear stretched out on a blue mat, looking exhausted after what presumably was a very intense session. The actress titled the photo, “Another day in the office, which could indicate that this particular training took place on the set of Aquaman 2. As usual you can look at the photo at the bottom of the article.

Amber Heard made her DCEU debut as Princess Mera in Justice League by Joss Whedon, released in 2017, after which she returned to the role in Aquaman by James Wan in 2018, a film that grossed over $ 1 billion worldwide. This year the actress returned to play Mera for Justice League by Zack Snyder, who showed several unpublished scenes of the character and which also involved Heard in an additional filming session held at the end of 2020.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a release date set for December 16, 2022. In the cast, in addition to the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, also Patrick Wilson as his Ocean Master and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Recently, Game of Thrones’ Pilou Asbaek joined the cast in an unspecified role.

