Another day of principals against the Green Pass. The meeting with Minister Patuanelli ended in Trieste

ROME. The meeting between the delegation of the 15 October Coordination and Minister Patuanelli ended a few minutes before 10. It lasted about an hour. The holder of the Agricultural Resources Department at the exit left by car without making any statements. On the contrary, the members of the Coordination gave an appointment to the journalists present in Piazza Unità d’Italia where a press conference was called for 11.00. “Remove the Green Pass and the mandatory vaccine, this is what we proposed. It is not a negotiation between the people and the government, ”says Stefano Puzzer, spokesman for the Coordinamento 15 October, the new movement against the Green pass, on the sidelines of the meeting with the Trieste minister Stefano Patuanelli. The delegation of the principals had asked to draw up a report of the meeting “to be delivered to everyone in Piazza Unità,” adds Puzzer, present with the other four representatives of the Coordination.

The delegation is made up of Roberto Perga, from Turin, representative of the inter-force Operatori Sicurezza Associati association, the Vicenza doctor no vax Dario Giacomini and Matteo Schiavon and Eva Genzo from Trieste, representatives of the world of work. Also present was a new member of the movement, Claudia Castellano from Trieste, and Michele Bussani, a port worker.

This morning in Piazza Unità in Trieste just over 200 people. About thirty dockers, together with the demonstrators, sing “people like us never give up”. The goal, they reiterate, is the elimination of the green certificate and the vaccination obligation for health professionals.

