Another day without Covid victims in Parma, a decrease in new cases (342) and stable patients in intensive care (2)

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,253,009 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,367 more than yesterday, out of a total of 22,489 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,185 are molecular and 11,304. rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 19.4%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 3 pm a total of 10,264,030 doses were administered; of the total 3,770,138 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.8%. The third doses made are 2,725,810.

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 45 (8 fewer than yesterday, -15.1%), the average age is 65.5 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 967 (+15 compared to yesterday, + 1.6%), average age 74.8 years.

In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 in Piacenza (-1 compared to yesterday), 2 in Parma (unchanged); 6 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 in Modena (-3); 14 in Bologna (-2); 1 in the Imola area (+1); 3 in Ferrara (-2); 6 in Ravenna (unchanged); 1 in Cesena (unchanged); 7 in Rimini (-1 compared to yesterday). No hospitalization in intensive care in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 41.3 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 1,077 cases (out of a total of 259,075 cases since the beginning of the epidemic); followed by Modena (686 cases out of 193,866), Reggio Emilia (527 out of 138,074) and Ravenna (476 out of 115,367); then Parma (342 out of 102,137), Ferrara (325 out of 86,392) and Rimini (282 out of 122,336); then Cesena (209 out of 70,685), Piacenza (175 out of 67,237) and Forlì (142 out of 59,146); finally, the Imola district, with 126 new positive cases out of a total of 38,694 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 44,228 (+1,578). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 43,216 (+1,571), 97.7% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total people healed are 2,773 more than yesterday and reach 1,192,586.

Unfortunately, there are 16 deaths:

1 in Reggio Emilia (a 95-year-old man)

1 in the province of Modena (an 83-year-old man)

7 in the province of Bologna (4 women aged 67, 86, 87 and 96 and 3 men aged 67.71 and 86)

1 in Imola (a 97-year-old woman)

3 in the province of Ferrara (3 men aged 57, 90 and 91 years)

1 in the province of Ravenna (a 92-year-old woman)

2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 88-year-old woman and a 95-year-old man)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma and Rimini.

In total, there have been 16,195 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 4 cases were eliminated, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.