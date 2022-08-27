Another Dominican agrees to go on extradition to the US

Santo Domingo, DR.

A man agreed to voluntarily go on extradition to answer drug charges brought against him in the Eastern District Court of New York.

Saulo Manuel De Peña expressed to the judges of the Second Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, that they issue a record that he agreed to leave voluntarily to answer for the facts that are imputed to him. In this sense, the judges Francisco Jerez Mena, Fran Soto and Francisco Ortega Polanco, accepted the simplified extradition of the person requested by the North American authorities. In court, the defendant De Peña said that his decision to leave to face the accusation was made without any pressure and voluntarily. At the hearing, the Public Prosecutor’s Office was represented by Deputy Attorney General Andrés Chalas, from the Department of International Cooperation and Extraditions of the Attorney General’s Office, led by Gisella Cueto, and the United States, by attorney Analdi Alcántara.

It is only waiting for President Luis Abinader to sign the decree that authorizes the extradition of García Jiménez, requested by the United States embassy in the country.

According to the extradition request, the authorities of the requesting country charge him with criminal association to distribute a controlled substance, treating and having reasonable cause to believe that it would be imported into the United States. The diplomatic note indicates that the association is to distribute controlled substances. In less than two months, the brothers Bladimir García Jiménez and Jamlet Leonel, wanted for drug trafficking, accepted their extradition.