Another economic crisis is brewing in China and it may affect bitcoin

Key facts: China lockdowns will impact US supply chains, experts say

This situation leads to a drop in prices in risky markets, such as BTC and stocks.

A resurgence of COVID-19 in China has led to the return of the strict lockdowns (lockdowns). Shanghai, one of the most important cities in the country, has been in quarantine for more than a month and it seems that the capital Beijing is going the same way. Something that specialists believe will affect the price of bitcoin (BTC) and the markets in general, while it will motivate the rise of commodities.

Logistics specialist Chaig Fuller commented that the Chinese lockdowns have not yet had an impact on US supply chains, but warned that this is about to happen. So does ocean analyst Henry Byers, who warned that the volume of containers leaving China will fall by more than 50% in the next two weeks.

Trading educator Alberto Cardenas express what Chinese measures will hit the global supply chain “hard.” In this scenario, esteem that the danger of stock price declines continues and bitcoin. Although it does suggest that they may get a respite if commodities like oil don’t rise much.

Advertising

The trader Eduardo Gavotti informed CriptoNoticias that the lockdowns of China add to the current context in which bitcoin, as well as stocks, are seen as risky assets by investors. That is why both have been following the same downward direction in recent weeks.

Bitcoin price falls because the markets are risk-offaccording to specialist

Eduardo Gavotti estimates that what is influencing the price of bitcoin is the global context of risk off. That is, to look for investment assets that are not high risk. Something that of course affects bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market, which are characterized by their high price volatility; while it benefits commodities as a haven of value.

“If the past is any guide, bitcoin fell very hard along with the rest of the financial markets when the lockdowns they were implemented worldwide, ”recalls the trader speaking of the start of the pandemic two years ago in 2020.

Advertising

«I do not want to venture to say that another lockdown global (hopefully not!). But markets are certainly reacting to this event, which goes hand in hand with recent central bank decisions,” Gavotti said.

The decision of central banks to increase the printing of banknotes during the pandemic, as well as to tighten taxes, has led to the current global inflation and economic difficulties. Something that was not foreseen and will get worse, according to the director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, who indicated that we are facing a crisis on top of an existing one.

Bitcoin and markets at stake due to the Chinese health and financial crisis

China currently has the toughest lockdown policies since the pandemic began, according to Cao Li, the Hong Kong reporter for The Wall Street Journal. A situation that has caused unemployment, a drop in consumption, clashes between neighbors and the police, as well as a lack of food in Shanghai. The latter is because it is forbidden for the inhabitants to go out to buy, which could be replicated in other cities in the country if the measures are expanded.

The crisis in China, added to the existing ones caused by the pandemic in 2020 and Russia’s war against Ukraine in 2022, is altering the global economy. According to a report from the RobinHood cryptocurrency exchange sent to CriptoNoticias, it could be worse than 2020, at least economically.

“That’s because the world has been more reliant on Chinese products since the pandemic started. China’s share of world exports rose to 15.4% last year, the highest in a decade. The country’s lockdowns are likely to have an even bigger impact on global inflation and growth than the first time around,” the exchange stated.

Stocks are down, as is the cryptocurrency market. Source: Investing.

Nearly a fifth of S&P 500 companies have at least 5% of their business from China, he estimated. In addition, half of American companies in the eastern country have lowered their annual sales estimates, reported. Manufacturers such as Tesla, Volkswagen and iPhone assembler Pegatron have had to close plants during the lockdown.

The situation too it indirectly hits risky markets like bitcoin. This is because in times of instability, people look for safer assets to invest.. Something that has motivated the rise in the price of gold, oil, raw materials and other commodities recently, since the beginning of the Russian war.

Bitcoin price could rise in the long term if it strengthens in crises

Although bitcoin could have falls soon after the current context, if it survives the crises revaluing itself over time, it could become a haven asset Or even in the universal currency, above the dollar, according to financial analyst Zoltan Pozsar.

This is also suggested by Alberto Cárdenas, who warned that the dollar is trading at March 2020 levels, “a time of disaster in the markets and lockdowns«. For this reason, he estimates that massive debt defaults in dollars are coming.

This was also determined this week by a study by Blockware Intelligence. His research concluded that commodities have done well in historical inflationary periods. In this way, the current macroeconomic environment of excessive inflation generates uncertainty and turbulence in all asset classes. This causes some investors to view bitcoin as a superior savings technology due to its unique immutable scarcity. A feature that is framed in its price.

The dollar is trading at levels of two years ago when the lockdowns in the world due to the pandemic. Source: Twitter.

While BTC is trading at $39,175 right now, far from the all-time high of $67,800 it touched five months ago, its price has appreciated over time during crises. When the pandemic started in 2020, the cryptocurrency was worth less than USD 10,000, which shows that investors have bought it despite the risk involved.

Despite this, currently the cryptocurrency has been behaving like a risk market in a correlational manner to stock market shares. We will have to see how it continues to work soon: if investors decide to buy it despite its short-term price volatility or if they point to the sale, preferring traditional commodities.