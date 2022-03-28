Another escape in Cruz Azul? Players whose contract ends in June and could leave for free

Several players from the current squad end their contract with Cruz Azul in just three months, so they could leave the club and leave no money.

Cruz Azul suffered one of the worst disbandments of the last decades during the past winter marketin which recorded the loss of 12 of the footballers who made up his squad in the conquest of his ninth title in Liga MXamong other reasons, because several of the players ended contract in December 2023 and that’s it there was no intention to renew.

situation that affected La Maquina both in sportsas in economicbecause in addition to lose the money you invested in said playerswas seen forced to restructure in the team with the arrival of eight reinforcements at La Noria; situation that this year is at risk of repeating itself.

And it is that a total of 12 soccer players are about to end their contract with Cruz Azul in 2022, in addition to the technical director Juan Reynosowithout the cement team having been able torope your renewalespecially the elements that they end their bond in June 2022, except John Escobarwho was the only one who extended his stay in The Ferris Wheel.

Which Cruz Azul players end their contract in June 2022?

They are a total of five footballers whose contract ends in June 2022that is, in just three months, so they could leave in the summer. Is about Jaiber Jiménez, José Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar and Bryan Angulo; of which, the Paraguayan center-back has already given clues that he will return to his country when he completes his cycle in Machinewhile the Ecuadorian striker could even leave earlier.

Player Contract Jaiber Jimenez June 2022 ‘Shaggy’ Martinez June 2022 Adrian Aldrete June 2022 Paul Aguilar June 2022 Bryan Angle June 2022 Juan Reynoso (DT) June 2022

Which Cruz Azul players end their contract in December 2022?

In addition to these five elements, there are seven more that end their contract in December of this yearand with whom Cruz Azul will have a little more time to negotiate its renewalwith the intention of keep them on campus or to be able to sell them and recover part of the money invested in their signings.

It should be noted that among them are two players who are currently on loan: Alex Castro and Pablo Ceppelinias well as three of the reinforcements that arrived in the past transfer market, Luis Abram and Alejandro Mayorgawho came to loan with option to purchaseand Angel Romero, who only signed until December; in addition to two key elements of the current squad, Rafael Baca and Sebastian Jurado.

Player Contract Rafa Baca December 2022 Sebastian Jurado December 2022 Angel Romero December 2022 louis abram December 2022 Alexander Mayorga December 2022 Alex Castro December 2022 Paul Cepelini December 2022

