Another famous couple uncovered their love in an exhibition of the painter Vincent Van Gogh

Freddy Víquez and Ilse Faith were uncovered in the exhibition. Instagram.

What will the exhibition of the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh have in our country that makes couples uncover and tell the world about their love?

Several celebrities have found the ideal opportunity in this activity to uncover themselves, the last case was that of the actors Freddy Víquez (currently in La Ofi) and Ilse Faith (last appearance in Los Vargas), who share stages in the play “Suegras barbarians”.

Both confirmed what was already an open secret for several weeks, as it was said that love had knocked on the door again for Víquez, after ending his relationship of more than 20 years with Michelle Jones, with whom he has two children.

The couple shared a story on social networks where they saw each other embracing, practically the same photo that Shirley Álvarez and chef Daniel Vargas made a few days ago.

Another one who also did it was the former miss Costa Rica María Teresa Rodríguez, who a few days ago arrived accompanied by her new boyfriend and with whom she looks very happy and fulfilled.

Freddy Víquez and Ilse Faith have been pulling for a few months. Instagram

For several months Ilse and Freddy had been giving some clues that something was happening between them, since they uploaded TikTok videos every so often and although they hid including other colleagues in the recordings, it was already beginning to be rumored that there was something more than a friendship .

According to what they told us, the couple no longer hides their love from their companions and they are seen more and more together and sharing in all kinds of activities. Good for them, I hope the honey lasts a long time.

We will have to invite Gabriela Jiménez and Marcel Hernández to this exhibition to see if they finally dare to talk about their affair, which is more than confirmed, but it is always good to know more details.