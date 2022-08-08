Another fire in Cuba: A pipe with fuel burns in the middle of the Via Blanca

A pipe that transported fuel caught fire this Sunday in the middle of the Via Blanca. The state-owned Cuba Petróleos (CUPET) confirmed that this Sunday morning there was an accident involving a rigid tanker truck, license plate B231121, belonging to the TRANSCUPET company, which was transporting solvent naphtha for industrial use.

The incident occurred near the Canasí bridge. According to the official portal Cubadebate, there is no loss of human life. Local journalistic sources, in contact with witnesses to the event, told DIARIO DE CUBA that the vehicle was heading towards Matanzas from Havana.

Users on social networks expressed alarm, taking into account that since the early hours of this Sunday there has been a fuel evacuation operation in the burned Matanzas Supertanker Base.

The explosion of two warehouses in the industrial area has so far left more than 120 injured, 17 missing firefighters and one deceased in what the Government has described as an accident.