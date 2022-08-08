News

Another fire in Cuba: A pipe with fuel burns in the middle of the Via Blanca

Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 64 1 minute read

A pipe that transported fuel caught fire this Sunday in the middle of the Via Blanca. The state-owned Cuba Petróleos (CUPET) confirmed that this Sunday morning there was an accident involving a rigid tanker truck, license plate B231121, belonging to the TRANSCUPET company, which was transporting solvent naphtha for industrial use.

The incident occurred near the Canasí bridge. According to the official portal Cubadebate, there is no loss of human life. Local journalistic sources, in contact with witnesses to the event, told DIARIO DE CUBA that the vehicle was heading towards Matanzas from Havana.

Users on social networks expressed alarm, taking into account that since the early hours of this Sunday there has been a fuel evacuation operation in the burned Matanzas Supertanker Base.

The explosion of two warehouses in the industrial area has so far left more than 120 injured, 17 missing firefighters and one deceased in what the Government has described as an accident.

Another fire in Cuba: A fuel pipe burns in the middle of the Via Blanca. The #Cuba Petroleum Company (Cupet) reported that this Sunday morning there was an accident involving a rigid tanker truck, license plate B231121, belonging to the TRANSCUPET company, which was transporting solvent gasoline for industrial use. The incident occurred on the Vía Blanca, near the Canasí bridge, Mayabeque province. Users on social networks expressed alarm, taking into account that since early this Sunday there has been a fuel evacuation operation at the burned Supertanker Base of #Matanzas. READ #DiarioDeCuba: https://diariodecuba.com/cuba/1659894776_41451.html

Posted by DIARIO DE CUBA on Sunday, August 7, 2022

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach5 hours ago
0 64 1 minute read

Related Articles

Haitians, Americans and Chinese among the most favored with the 75,388 residencies granted by the DR in 18 months

6 mins ago

Five years in prison for a man for defrauding 14,000 people

17 mins ago

Miner rescue. How is the submarine drone of the Navy to search for them in the well of Coahuila

28 mins ago

The tension over Taiwan: the height of a superpower crisis that could escalate even more

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button