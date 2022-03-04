Another fired! Mazatlán announces the departure of Beñat San José

Midtime Editorial

Apparently the clean of technicians in Liga MX is not going to stop in this Closure 2022, well a few hours ago America announced the withdrawal of Santiago Solari And now it was the turn of the Mazatlan. Through a statement, it was official the departure of Beñat San José of the technical direction.

East semester of the MX League it is characterizing by little patience of the clubs with the techniciansbecause we are just getting to the middle of the Closure 2022 and with San José already adds 7 DT’s who have left office… will they break the record for dismissals in a tournament?

Beñat San José out of Mazatlan

Through a statement, the board of the Cañoneros reported that your manager leaves the first teamso in the next few days they will announce who can occupy the position of the club.

“The board of directors of Mazatlán FC informs that, Beñat San José, leaves the position of Technical Director of our first team. We appreciate the professionalism, dedication and passion that Beñat and his Technical Corps showed during the more than nine months that they were at the head of the Cañoneros, will always be part important of the purple story”, the statement read.

In appearance this decision comes of the bad results of the team in this tournament, because after 8 daysthe Mazatlan just add 7 points and is located in the tournament position 14.

“We reiterate our commitment with the hobby gunboat for be a team that represents The Great Pride Of Being From Mazatlan. In the next few days we will be informing who will be the new coach of our Cañoneros”, closes the statement.

it will be slopes in the next days to know who will occupy the position vacated by Beñat San José.

