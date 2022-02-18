“Another from the Mexican regional”: Mhoni Vidente reveals who will be Belinda’s new famous partner

After the news of their breakup broke, Mhoni Vidente revealed who Belinda’s new famous partner will be and assures that it is another great one of the Mexican regional. The tarot card reader released details of what the “Nodeli” relationship was like and even confessed who will be the next celebrity to steal the singer’s heart.

Christian Nodal and Belinda started dating in 2020 and despite the fact that many did not believe in their relationship, the couple announced their engagement in 2021 after a romantic dinner in Barcelona. After rumors of rupture, the interpreter of “Bottle after bottle” confirmed the news through his Instagram stories.

Mhoni Seer visualized who will be Belinda’s next partner

Through one of his famous prediction videos on his YouTube channel, Mhoni Seer revealed details of what was the relationship between Christian Nodal and Belinda. The clairvoyant also confessed who will be the next couples of the singers.

Before revealing the celebrities who could be the next love couples of Christian Nodal and BelindaMhoni Vidente confessed that the interpreter of “Light without gravity” will not return the engagement ring. In turn, she said that Nodal’s mother would have been the third in discord because she would not have liked the new attitude that her son was taking since he started dating Belinda.

As for her love life, Mhoni Vidente predicted that Belinda’s next great love would be another great Mexican regional music, Eduin Caz. However, the Grupo Firme vocalist is married to Daisy Anahy, so it could be infidelity.

“I visualize Belinda dating Eduin Caz soonMhoni predicted. “Belinda is very pretty, she is very charismatic,” he added to say that despite the fact that the singer is in a relationship, he could leave everything for her.

As for Christian Nodal, his next partner could be a woman with whom he has previously collaborated in music. “I see Nodal dating Pepe Aguilar’s daughter“, referring to Angela Aguilar.