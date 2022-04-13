Games

Another game already has a release date on Xbox Game Pass for May

There is nothing left to enjoy on Xbox the expected, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. The game was announced as a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass and now we can confirm that the game will be available next May 10so we already have one more game confirmed for the service next month.

Delve into the ruins and master the satisfying combat of Rising. He runs fast and attacks with CJ’s climbing axes, casts sorcery from afar as Isha, and smites enemies with Garoo’s massive sword. Take down imaginative bosses by swapping between each character and unleashing devastating attacks that combine each hero’s specialties, as you progress through a world of gorgeous 2.5D platforming environments.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Launch Rising on Xbox Game Pass

Nevaeh and restore it to its former glory; earn buffs that will apply to Hundred Heroes when it launches in 2023. Crossover content includes special skins, valuable gear, and trade goods. Make a personal mark on the world of Eiyuden Chronicle by naming certain weapons and treats in Rising that will carry over to Hundred Heroes next year.

