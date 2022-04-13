Another game already has a release date on Xbox Game Pass for May

There is nothing left to enjoy on Xbox the expected, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. The game was announced as a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass and now we can confirm that the game will be available next May 10so we already have one more game confirmed for the service next month.

Delve into the ruins and master the satisfying combat of Rising. He runs fast and attacks with CJ’s climbing axes, casts sorcery from afar as Isha, and smites enemies with Garoo’s massive sword. Take down imaginative bosses by swapping between each character and unleashing devastating attacks that combine each hero’s specialties, as you progress through a world of gorgeous 2.5D platforming environments.

