another game at risk

The 20th of Serie A and Fantasy Football can be conditioned by postponements. The cases of Covid are spreading among the teams of our league, to the point that at least a couple of games are at risk. Not only Juventus-Napoli, therefore: Salernitana-Venice could also skip.

Salernitana-Venice postponed?

According to reports from the “Corriere dello Sport”, after the five new positivity found yesterday in the Salernitana home, the players with Covid in the grenade house are now 9 to which a manager and a member of the health staff must be added. The match against Venice is therefore at risk, because of the infections but also because of the impossibility for Colantuono to send a credible line-up without at least six potential owners. The health authorities will make a final decision shortly: after the banned away match in Udine, it could be the second consecutive match missed by Salernitana due to Coronavirus.

Salernitana-Venice, risk of postponement: what would happen to Fantasy Football?

It is specified by Fantacalcio.it official regulation what could happen in case of postponement of Salernitana-Venice:

